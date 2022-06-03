Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($268.82) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €227.08 ($244.17).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €183.70 ($197.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €190.28 and a 200-day moving average of €196.01. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.