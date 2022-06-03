Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($33.33) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th.

GLE opened at €24.97 ($26.84) on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($56.19). The business has a 50 day moving average of €23.60 and a 200-day moving average of €27.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

