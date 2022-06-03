Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scout24 from €61.00 ($65.59) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($80.65) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

