Barclays Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Price Target to 345.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 375.00 to 345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBSNY opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

