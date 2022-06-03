Barclays Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Price Target to 345.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 375.00 to 345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of SBSNY opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schibsted ASA (SBSNY)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.