Credit Suisse Group Lowers Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €95.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €118.00 ($126.88) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($131.18) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prosus from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prosus from €110.00 ($118.28) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

PROSY stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Prosus has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

