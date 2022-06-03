Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) PT Raised to 234.00

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.