B. Riley Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GAP in a report issued on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

