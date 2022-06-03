Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viasat in a report released on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

VSAT opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -186.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

