Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.72.

Shares of RH opened at $301.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day moving average of $414.14. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $165,770,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

