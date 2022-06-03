Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the business services provider will earn $21.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $189.36 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,784.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,372.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,277.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

