Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Expedia Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of $7.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average of $174.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

