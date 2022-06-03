WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of WANSF opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

