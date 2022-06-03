FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Terumo in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
About Terumo (Get Rating)
Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.
