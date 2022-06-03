Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Wildpack Beverage stock opened at 0.16 on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.
About Wildpack Beverage
