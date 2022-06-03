Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded to Sell at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €87.00 ($93.55).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Zalando stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

