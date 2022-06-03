EQ (TSE:EQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

EQ (TSE:EQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.

About EQ (Get Rating)

EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.

