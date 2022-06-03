Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTS. CSFB upped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

FTS stock opened at C$63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$30.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.35.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last ninety days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

