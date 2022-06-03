Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

MG stock opened at C$83.35 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$70.16 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.24. The stock has a market cap of C$24.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.4900004 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

