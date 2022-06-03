Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,560,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 139,372 shares of company stock worth $2,049,643. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $505.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

