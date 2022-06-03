Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.16. 7,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 284,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Specifically, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 315.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

