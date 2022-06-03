Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $66.43 and last traded at $66.87. Approximately 18,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,229,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

Specifically, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.