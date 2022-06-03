Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities now has a $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00. Medtronic traded as low as $96.56 and last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 119815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

