Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comstock Resources traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 35,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,845,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

