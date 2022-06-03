Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 14255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -164.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

