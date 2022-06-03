Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Liberty Energy traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 8,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,471,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

