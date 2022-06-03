AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.68. AEye shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,424 shares.

Specifically, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $112,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,215 shares of company stock valued at $428,750. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AEye alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LIDR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the 4th quarter worth $7,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AEye by 2,892.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.