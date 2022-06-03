Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.54. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 142,493 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

