Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $43.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 14,509 shares.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.