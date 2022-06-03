Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.95. Cardlytics shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 5,595 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $324,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,050 shares of company stock worth $1,768,800. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.