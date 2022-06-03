CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $26.15. CAE shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 23,292 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

