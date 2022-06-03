Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $30.40. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 7,754 shares.

Specifically, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 550,000 shares of company stock worth $15,966,250. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

