Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.77, but opened at $49.42. Appian shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 2,831 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 898,394 shares of company stock valued at $42,902,916 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1,103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

