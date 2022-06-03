Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.62.

NTR opened at C$120.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.96. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$71.40 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.5300013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

