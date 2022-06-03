Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.23% from the stock’s current price.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.27.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.82 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

