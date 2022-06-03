The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,738,000 after acquiring an additional 102,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

