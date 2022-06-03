Contrasting Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45% Cerner 10.15% 22.86% 11.75%

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cerner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.43 $371.00 million $4.15 13.18 Cerner $5.76 billion 4.84 $555.60 million $1.99 47.72

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Light & Wonder and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 0 7 1 0 2.13

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Cerner.

Summary

Cerner beats Light & Wonder on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Majestic Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

