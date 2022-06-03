Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Healthcare AI Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Healthcare AI Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

