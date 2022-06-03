UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.83, but opened at $18.75. UiPath shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 111,464 shares changing hands.

The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho reduced their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $64,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.33.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

