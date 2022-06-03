Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 8th

Financial Strategies Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 8th. Financial Strategies Acquisition had issued 8,700,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FXCOU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.