The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 163,969 shares.The stock last traded at $59.55 and had previously closed at $60.95.

The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

