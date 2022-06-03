MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $241.81, but opened at $262.89. MongoDB shares last traded at $271.98, with a volume of 20,853 shares traded.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,809 shares of company stock worth $32,237,655. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.42 and its 200 day moving average is $403.15.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.