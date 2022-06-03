The Growth for Good Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 8th (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Growth for Good Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 8th. Growth for Good Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:GFGDU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 294,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 50,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

