Aimfinity Investment I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 6th (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Aimfinity Investment I’s (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 6th. Aimfinity Investment I had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 26th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aimfinity Investment I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Aimfinity Investment I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment I has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

