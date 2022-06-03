Globalink Investment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 6th

Globalink Investment’s (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 6th. Globalink Investment had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ GLLIU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Globalink Investment has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 2,809.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

