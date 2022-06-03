SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $49.14, but opened at $48.07. SM Energy shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 3,967 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,055. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

