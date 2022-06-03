Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REFI) Lock-Up Period To End on June 6th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 6th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance ( NASDAQ:REFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $268,864.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $203,923.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

