BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.64) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.