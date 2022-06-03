Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.