Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULBI stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

