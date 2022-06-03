Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
ULBI stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.
About Ultralife (Get Rating)
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
