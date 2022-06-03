Northland Securities Boosts DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $25.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $532.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.23.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DZS by 87,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DZS by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

